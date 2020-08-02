John V. Vascovitch Jr., age 71, died on March 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late John V. Vascovitch Sr. and Ethel Jean (Prescott) Vascovitch. John was a lifelong resident of Brockton and was a graduate from Brockton High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army, John was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam serving as a Pfc during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. John was employed as a truck driver in the transportation industry and worked for Bourne Trucking as well as Hallamore Transportation of Holbrook. John also worked in the construction industry. John enjoyed rebuilding and racing cars. He survived by his sister, Karen Mosher of Pelham, NH and other family members, Chris Mosher of Methuen and Jessica McNary of Salem, NH. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial services requiring mask and social distancing in the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton on Tuesday, August 4 at 11:30 am. Interment with military honors will follow with a 1:15 pm appointment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
