John W. "Jack" Curran, age 99, of Braintree passed away Sept. 3, 2019, after a short illness. Jack was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1938, where he participated in sports and was co-captain of the basketball team. He joined the Army Air Force in 1942 where he taught link training. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1945, he worked for the New Haven Railroad, for many years. Later he was employed by S.H. Couch company and Exide Electronics. Jack followed all his sports teams including the Red Sox and Patriots. As a young man he was a figure skater and a member of an ice dance group where he met his beloved wife Barbara. Together they skated in local shows for many years. Jack loved to travel particularly to their favorite place on earth, Bermuda. Cruises to Alaska and Hawaii were also enjoyed. He was a proud 70-year member of Braintree American Legion Post 86 and the local chapter of AARP. Jack was known for his daily 4 p.m. Manhattan and if you were in the neighborhood you were welcome to stop by. He was predeceased by his mother, Jessie I. Curran. Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20. Also predeceased by June and Manning Hamilton, Ken and Grace Curran, Marge and Paul Curran. Jack is also survived by brothers-in-law, Donald and Sandra Asack, and Edward Asack of West Bridgewater. Jack is also survived by many loving neices and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, September 9, from 3 to 7. The funeral is on Tuesday, September 10, at the Braintree Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, at 10:30 a.m., followed by the burial with military honors at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. Memorial donations may be sent to the Medical Missions for Children, 600 West Cummings Park, Suite 2850, Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019