Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
(508) 378-4826
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan A. White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan A. White Obituary
Jonathan A. White of East Bridgewater died May 27, 2019 in the Brockton Hospital at the age of 52. Jonathan was born in Auburn and was raised and educated in Westford and was a graduate of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Jonathan was a dedicated member of his church and community. He volunteered his time to the Boy Scouts of America and his church, Calvary Chapel in Rockland. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed sharing that passion with his children. Husband of Shelbi L. (Nickerson) White of East Bridgewater. Father of Alexandra Carvario of Fall River, Daniel Malloy of Plymouth, Aidan White, Zachary White and Jillian White all of East Bridgewater. Son of Christine and Robert White of Forestdale. Brother of Marian Szymanski of Franklin, Cynthia White of Colo. and the late Stephen White. A funeral service will be held in the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday, May 31, from 4 - 7 p.m. Burial in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now