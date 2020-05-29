Jonathan B. Holmes, 53, of Lakeville and Professor of Psychology at Bridgewater State University, died unexpectedly on May 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School, Class of 1985. Following in his father's footsteps, Jon pursued a career as a college professor. He earned his bachelor's degree in Psychology at UMass-Amherst and his PhD in Psychology from SUNY at Stony Brook in 1998. Jon was a Visiting Assistant Professor at Allegheny College in PA before starting a lengthy and fulfilling career with Bridgewater State University. Being in the classroom was Jon's passion. He had a deep understanding of psychology and he melded his love of history, philosophy, and psychology to create mind expanding classes for his students. He prided himself on his laborious research and attention to detail while putting together his lectures and ultimately his PowerPoint presentation of the subject matter that accompanied them. His students loved him for being very witty, slightly quirky, and always devoted to challenging them in crafty ways. Jon contributed to the scientific community both through peer-reviewed publications and contributions to the Bridgewater Review. In addition, he was a recipient of the Presidential Award for Distinguished Teaching, and an active member of Departmental and University committees. He served both as Department Chair and as a member of the MSCA Union Executive Committee. He will be missed by the BSU community at large. Jon was the loving longtime boyfriend of his coworker and best friend Professor Sandra A. Neargarder of Lakeville. They loved watching movies, hiking, trips to Nauset Beach, and travelling abroad. Jon also loved music and played both the piano and guitar; he enjoyed classical music but also guitarist Jesse Cook. Jon had a passion for all animals and will certainly be missed by his three beloved cats, especially Lulu. Jon was the beloved son of David and Marjorie Holmes of Shrewsbury, fun loving "stepfather" of Benjamin C. Shimp and his wife Leyva of OH, brother of Jennifer B. Katsirubas and her husband Stephen of CO, uncle of Jaclyn, Olivia, and Dakota, and loving cousin of Melissa Gulley (Kevin) of Newton and Kimberly Babb (Niall Howlett) of RI. Any family or friends wishing to listen and watch Jon's funeral service on Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m., please email Prophettfhzoom@gmail.com and put "Holmes" in subject line. The zoom info will be emailed out Wednesday morning. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to CARE Southcoast, Inc., a rescue organization for cats, Care Southcoast, 111 Main St, Acushnet, MA 02743. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2020.