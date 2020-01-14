Home

Joseph A. Burke Sr. Obituary
Joseph A. Burke Sr., 70, of Van Buren, Maine, passed away on January 4, 2020. Born December 10, 1949, he was the son of the late Camille and Anna (Haas) Burke. He was a retired machinist who was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed flying kites, gardening, and reading. Joseph proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Joseph is survived by his loving children, Nicole A. Burke of Marshfield, Mass., Joseph A. Burke and his wife Melissa of Hanson, Mass. Also father of the late Jamie A. Burke; and was the former husband to their late mother Cynthia (LeBert) Burke. He was the dear brother of Jerome Burke and his wife Barbara of Onset, Mass., Jackie Leonard and her husband Robert of OH, Julie Bennett and her husband Robert of Andover, Mass., Jamie Reynolds of Middleboro, Mass., Jennie Nicholson and her husband William of North Andover, Mass., and Joanne Tubman of CT; cherished grandfather of Allisen, Jamie, William, and Jackson and cherished great-grandfather of Henry, Ivy Jane and Finley. Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, Mass., on Wednesday, January 15, from 4-7 p.m. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020
