Joseph Anthony Correira, 76, of Plymouth, passed away on February 16, 2019 at the New England Siani Hospital in Stoughton. Born in Plymouth, on August 27, 1942, he was a son of the late Joseph F. and Delma Marie (Vaccari) Correira. He was educated in The Plymouth School System, and following his high school education Joseph entered the US Army where he proudly served his country from August 31, 1959 to August 14, 1962. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, Joe began his career with the Town of Plymouth as a Police Officer. He served on the Plymouth Police Dept. for over 28 years. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post #40. His hobbies and special interests included watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. Joe is survived by his beloved companion Deborah Correa with whom he made his home, his sons: James Correira and his wife Julie of Carver, Mass., Jay Correira and his wife Janet of Dunkinville, Texas and the late Joseph Correira. He was the beloved brother of Beverly Rivers of Plymouth. Also survived by Lynn Wenners and her husband Stanley of Plymouth, Karlla Dutton and her husband Kurtiss of Colorado Springs and Anyce Lewis and her husband Joseph of Plymouth, Mass. He was the cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Jared, Jason, Taylor, Jenna, Alexandra, Jessica, Jillian, Nevin, and Ryan. A Life Celebration visitation will take place on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth. The funeral Service will follow at the Cartmell Funeral Home on Friday at 12 p.m. followed by Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Unit 6, Waltham, MA 02451. () For online guest book and directions visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019