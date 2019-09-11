|
Joseph A. Schuster, 92, of Bridgewater, died on September 7, 2019 in the Brockton Hospital. Joe was born in Boston, son the late Margaret Schuster Kenny and Joseph Schuster. Joseph attended Everett high school andthen enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country in WWII. Upon his return from the war he held many positions. Most recent being a Stonehill Campus police officer as well as a Special police officer for the town of Bridgewater. He was a member of the Bridgewater VFW, Bridgewater Vets Club, Police Association, and a lifetime member of the ELKS. Husband of the late Ruth D. (Squires) Schuster, father of Joseph Schuster of Plymouth, Elaine O'Brien of Norwell and Michael Schuster of Raynham, step-father of John Howland of Brockton, Linda Amaral of Bridgewater, Janet Childs of Salem, and Kathleen Copeland of Bridgewater, and brother of Carl Schuster of Weymouth. Joseph was the grandfather of 6 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, many great grandchildren. and uncle to a niece and nephew. He was the step-grandfather of the late Ryan Copeland. He also leaves behind his dear friend Patricia Fernau of Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater on Thursday, September 12th from 4 - 7 p.m. After cremation a funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. and burial will follow the service in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 p.m. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019