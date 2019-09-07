|
|
Joseph C. McCullough, of Halifax, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Joseph was the son of Joseph and Louise (Hodgdon) C. McCullough. He graduated from Boston Trade School in 1957, joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 where he also served honorably in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He re-enlisted serving as a Seabee and a reservist until 1997. Joseph was married in June of 1966 to Barbara L. Scott and settled in Rockland where they raised their family. Joe worked for himself as a finish and framing carpenter before becoming a shuttle bus driver at South Shore Hospital. Joe was a quiet, mischievous, fun loving, kind and caring man. He served as a Troop Master for Boy Scout Troop 113 in Rockland, a member of the Bridgewater Lions Club and Bridgewater YMCA. Joseph was the loving husband of the late Barbara L. (Scott) McCullough; father of Joseph C. McCullough Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Halifax, Wendy L. Grieco and her husband Joseph of Halifax, and Louann Wright and her husband Scott of Pembroke; "Papa" to Christy Lee, Nicholas, Jason, Jack, Ian, Hailey, and Emma. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8 a.m. A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes, 575 Monponsett St., Halifax at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at Knollwood Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fisher House Foundation 2300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852 Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 7, 2019