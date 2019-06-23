|
Joseph Correia, age 85, of Bridgewater, died peacefully at his home, June 20, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband for 63 years of Beverly A. (Cohen) Correia. He was born and raised in Easton, a son of the late Manuel C. and Theresa (Conceicao) DaFaria. For over 45 years, Joe was a carpenter with Carpenters Local 67 in Boston and retired in 1990. He was an avid tool collector, fisherman and Red Sox fan. Joe was always supportive and willing to guide his family. He was very proud of his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Joe will be remembered as a hard worker and provider for his family. In addition to his wife Beverly, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph W. Correia and his partner Nancy M. Sharland of Bridgewater, Linda J. Haskell and her husband Chuck of Brockton, and Julie E. Grady and her husband Patrick of Sandwich; his grandchildren, Nicholas Haskell, Jason and Joelle Correia, and Deven, Aidan and Cullen Grady; a great-grandchild, Alivia Haskell; a brother, John Correia of Easton; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony Correia, August Gonsalves, Mary Correia, Virginia Silva, Connie Correia and Theresa Bennett. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, June 25, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Please consider donations in Joe's name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 23, 2019