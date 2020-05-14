|
Joseph E. Duggan Sr., 81, of Holbrook, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 9, 2020. Joe was born in 1938, at his family home in Holbrook, to Ann and Cornelius Duggan. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1956. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Joe had a contracting business with his father and later with his son Joe Jr. for many years but was best known as the face of Union Cemetery. He was responsible for the excavation of the cemetery for nearly 70 years and maintained the grounds with great pride for the last 25 years. Joe coached Little League Baseball in Holbrook for the ten years his sons played the game. He loved golf and made many friendships as a member of Rockland Golf Course. Joe had a smile for all and enjoyed times with his large family on Crescent Drive. He was a parishioner at St. Josephs Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 50 years, once serving as Grand Knight. Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years Patricia (Redmond). He leaves a mark on the hearts of his children, Michele of Holbrook, Maureen Sullivan of Whitman, Joseph (Lindsay) of Holbrook, Timothy (Elizabeth) of Abington, and Christopher (Kristy) of Brockton. Joe was predeceased by his loving son Patrick. He was the proud Papa to Nicholas, Kyle, Brendan, Avery, Sean, Luke, Will, Abigail, and Paige. He leaves behind his sister, Kathryn (Bob) Albert and was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia (Dick) Kuketz and Marjorie (John) Sheehan. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joes memory can be made to JDRF, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 14, 2020