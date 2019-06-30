|
Joseph Eugene Kennedy passed away March 22, 2019, surrounded by family at his Martha's Vineyard residence at the age of 92. Prior to moving to his son's Oak Bluffs home in 2015, he was a sixty-year resident of Whitman. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the oldest of three children to the late Eugene J. and Kathleen A. (Carroll) Kennedy. Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Academy in Providence, R.I., and a United States Coast Guard veteran of World War II, serving in the radio-corps and troop transport in the Japanese theater of operations. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he moved to Whitman and began a career in retail management purchasing and operating the Whitman Store, which was located on Washington Street in downtown Whitman before moving on to Edgar's Department Store, W.T. Grant Co., and Almy's Department Stores. Following his retirement, he and Lillian owned the This n That Shop on Washington Street for ten years before Lilly became ill. Later in life, he was a much beloved mail courier for the Brockton School System. An active athlete his entire life he was an outstanding pitcher in many fast pitch softball leagues throughout Brockton and the South Shore well into his 60s, but he found his greatest joy being with his family and friends, caring for his Martin Street home playing self-taught music on the guitar and organ and watching Boston Red Sox baseball. Joseph was predeceased by his cherished wife of 49 years, Lillian M. (Jache) Kennedy who passed in 2005; "his special" daughter-in-law, Susan Elizabeth (Pio) Kennedy, 2016, and his sister, Carol A. (Kennedy) Malloy, 2013. Joe is survived by his two sons, Jay M. Kennedy of Somerset, Pa., and Brian P. Kennedy of Oak Bluffs; his two grandsons, Joshua T. Kennedy of San Francisco, Calif., and Andrew J. Kennedy of Oak Bluffs; his brother, John D. Kennedy of Riverside, R.I.; his dear friend and caregiver, Teresa M. Temple; as well as twelve nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations would be deeply appreciated to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Enterprise on June 30, 2019