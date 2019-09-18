|
Joseph F. Burbank, 66, of Hanson passed away September 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his longtime partner, Patricia Bump; his sons, Justin A. Burbank and his wife Robin of Hanson, Derry J. Burbank of Bridgewater, and their mother, Beverly Richards Henderson; and son, Chad J. Burbank of Fayette, N.C.; brother of Patricia Burbank Pearl and June Taylor both of Maine, and the late Albert Burbank Jr. and John Burbank; grandfather of Josiah, Sanibel, and Carlie Jo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe retired from Computron Metal Products of Whitman, where he was a sheet metal fabricator for 30+ years. Joe served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970-1973. He loved fishing with his sons, going to all types of racing events, riding and working on motorcycles. Joe and Pat would travel to Daytona Bike week regularly for vacation. He also spent a lot of time on the family canoe out on the pond. He loved and cherished every moment he spent with his granddaughters. Joe was the type of guy who could fix just about anything and loved helping friends and family with projects. On the weekend you could find him working in the yard with a cold Budweiser or down at his shop feeding the stray animals before heading home to catch the football game. Joe was an honest hard working man who loved the simple things most, his yard, his friends and his family. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 1-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22, 33 Legion Parkway, Whitman. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019