Joseph F. Monsini Jr., 88, loving husband of Josephine (Arredondo) and six children, died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2019. He was a communicant of the Brockton VA Chapel and of Saint Martha and Mary's Parish in Lakeville. Joe, before becoming a resident of the Brockton VA system in LTC by two months, was previously at his home residency of East Taunton. He and his wife originally settled with his family in West Bridgewater then to Whitman, back to West Bridgewater and then finally in East Taunton. Joe met and courted his wife Josephine while he was in the service, stationed at the Connally Air base in Waco, Texas. Their first date was to a movie theater where Joe asked Josie for a nickel to buy them a coke. They were wed on July 9, by the Justice of Peace in Waco, Texas, and on July 19, they were married in the church of St. Coleman Church in Brockton. Joe was a veteran with many years of service. In May 1949, at age 19, Joe joined the Army Air Force as an Airman and received his basic training at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio Texas. There Joe received training to become a medical technician and was then transferred to Connally Air Base in Waco, Texas. While at Connally, Joe received commendations for two dramatic rescues. In February 1950 Joe helped to save the lives of two airman that crashed on takeoff at the base and in April 1950 (just prior to the Korean War), Joe risked his life in a heroic helicopter rescue that saved the life of a downed pilot that was flying on a training mission. This is known to be the first helicopter rescue of its kind (taking place just prior to the Korean War). A few months later, Joe was transferred to the Philippines where he served for two years. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force at Mitchel Air Force Base in November 1952. Joe then served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts from 1956 to 1973. In 1974 he joined the Naval Reserve and served at the South Weymouth Naval Air Station in Massachusetts where in 1977 he achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Joe was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for many years. In 2008 Joe assisted to establish the DAV chapter 119 in Whitman, where he was the Sr. Vice Commander. After his first military discharge in 1952, he owned and operated his "Pizza King" restaurant in Waco, Texas. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife moved back home to Massachusetts. To support his young family, Joe started his own popcorn business selling out of a food truck at the seasonal Brockton Fairs. Along with this occupation Joe worked with his father and brothers in the construction business (First Strongold and then Hercules). Then he obtained one of ten certified demolition expert licenses in Massachusetts. He was a demolition expert for various companies including JJ Duane, Olshan Demolition Company in Houston, Texas, and later for Napoli Construction in Boston. After that, Joe attended Brockton Culinary School and went on to become the Executive Chef at Anthony's Pier Four in Boston. This, leading once again to open his own family established pizza and catering business for several years at his West Bridgewater residency. As his entrepreneur skills increased, he sought out to become Brockton's first hot dog, "There You Are" on wheels at many locations throughout the city of Brockton, sponsoring local youth sportsman games and activities. His family was always his biggest supporters, involved to work alongside. Joe was a member of the Brockton Bertucchi Club, the VFW Whitman and stayed involved in local DAV veteran events. After becoming empty nesters of raising six children, Joe and Josie traveled extensively across the United States in their RV enjoying the sites and many casinos. They were wed for 67 years this past July 19, 2019. Joe married the love of his life; as did she, Josephine. Throughout Joe's life, the importance of his family was immeasurably heartfelt to him. Especially all the years of Sunday gatherings at their home enjoying Italian meals cooked by himself. Joseph was the loving son of the late Joseph and Grace (Farrone) Monsini; loving husband of Josephine Mary; devoted father of Linda L. Cumberledge of Ohio and her late husband Stafford, Mary Frances Foscaldi and her husband Robert of Bridgewater/Brewster, Alfred Monsini of East Taunton, Grace Rickell and her husband Harold of Attleboro, Christine Moreau of East Taunton, and the late Joseph P. Monsini III. Joseph is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren, aka to them all as "Papa". The dearly beloved Joseph was the oldest of twelve siblings; brother of Raymond, Harold, Robert, Anthony, Pio, Anna (deceased), Linda, Mary Grace, Margaret, Elaine and Victoria (deceased). Also survived by many other relatives and friends from the VA Hospital. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford St., Lakeville, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Precinct Cemetery, Lakeville. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019