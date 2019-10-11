Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Joseph F. Slye Obituary
Joseph F. Slye, age 69, of Raynham, formerly of Brockton, died at his home October 8, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William F. and Marie W. (Clifford) Slye. Joe was raised in Brockton, and was a graduate of St. Patrick Parochial School and Cardinal Spellman High School, class of 1969. Joe had been employed in the Brockton Public School Department for 38 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends and was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was also a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. Joe is survived by his children, Tracy Holland and her husband James of Raynham and Brian Slye of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Jay and Julia Holland; and nephews, Jason and Jared Slye of Florida. He was the brother of the late Thomas Slye. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Monday, October 14, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
