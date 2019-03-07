|
Joseph G. Lattouf, age 77, of Brockton, died unexpectedly Monday, March 4, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Marie (Hanna) Lattouf for 53 years. Joseph was born and raised in Bakafra, Lebanon, and had lived in Brockton since 1979. A welder by trade, he had worked for many years at Russo's Wood Stoves in Randolph and more recently at W.B. Mason Office Furniture in Brockton. Joseph could always be found outdoors doing what he loved most, tending to his beautiful and abundant fruit and vegetable garden. Back in Lebanon, he had his own olive orchard that he would go back to harvest each Fall. He enjoyed making these trips annually with his beloved wife and spent much time visiting with his siblings and their families. He was a longtime member of St. Theresa Maronite Church. Joseph loved doing for others and will be remembered as a strong, honest, and humble man. He was most proud of his family, children and grandchildren. Joseph is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, George Lattouf and his wife Pascale (Saba) of Norton, Sharbel Lattouf and his wife Tanya (Larson) of Keller, Texas, Mary Elizabeth Lattouf of Hopedale, and Nada Lattouf-Daddario III and her husband Joseph of Raynham; 8 grandchildren, Julie, Emily, Christine, Charbel, Angelina, Elias, Gabriel and Ella. He also leaves behind his siblings, Ganie, Kareem and Housheb Lattouf, Josephine Tadrous, Rose Romanous, Jenine Bourizik and the late Layla Lattouf. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with incense service at 5 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the "Service of Divine Mysteries" at St. Theresa Maronite Church, 343 N. Main St., Brockton, at 10 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolence and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019