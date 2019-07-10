|
Joseph J. Lepro, 72, of Brockton, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at Mass. General Hospital on July 7, 2019. He was a brave and strong man as he fought to live for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and wife. Joseph fought his battle with cancer for 10 months, right until the end. He loved life and enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and dancing. He cherished his family and loved attending his grandchildrens sports games. Joseph was the beloved husband of Irene (Comeau) Lepro for 51 years; loving father of Joseph Lepro Jr. and his fiancee Jenn Caroto of Canton, Lori Ann Pennor and her husband Tom of Brockton, and Melissa Leonard and her fiance Arthur Adamopoulos of West Bridgewater; dear grandfather of Michael Dube Jr. and his wife Destiny, Thomas Lepro, Adam Lepro, Dylan Leonard, Alexis Adamopoulos, and Sophia Lepro; great-grandfather of Landyn Dube; brother of Robert Lepro and his wife Shirley of Weymouth and Paul Lepro and his wife Bridgette of Stoughton; and an uncle of many. Joseph will be sorely missed by all. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral service Friday at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , or Mass General Hospital Research. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
