Joseph J. Pircio, 96, of Brockton passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the devoted husband of the late Vivian M. (Ethier) Pircio. Born February 17, 1923, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Peter and Carmella (DiRenzo) Pircio. Mr. Pircio proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Burma campaign during World War II. He worked for many years for the City of Brockton, first as a health inspector with the Board of Health, then a housing inspector for the Housing Authority. A faithful parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Church in Brockton, he enjoyed bowling, gardening, golf and especially being with his children. He is survived by his loving children, James Pircio and wife Kathy of East Bridgewater, Claire Choate and husband Don of Bridgewater and Suzanne Shea and husband Gary also of East Bridgewater; a sister, Laura Ferrara of Brockton; a sister-in-law, Barbara Ethier; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two children, Louis Pircio and Loretta Young, and siblings, Theresa Spagone, Anthony Pircio, Philomena Picchione, James Pircio and Marie Sullivan. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. thence to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 12 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Sunday in the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For directions, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
