Joseph J. Rezendes, 86, of West Bridgewater, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Josephine P. (Holbrook) Rezendes. Born on January 27, 1933, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Torres) Rezendes. He was born, raised, and educated in West Bridgewater. He was employed for many years with the carpenters union Local 346 Joseph is survived by his children, Rick Rezendes and his wife Shirley, Doreen DelMonaco and her husband Giovanni, Cheryl Lordan and her late husband Tom and Karen Freitas and her husband Rick; his grandchildren, Domenica, Shannon, Fran Ruberto and his wife Stacia, Vin, Joe, late T.C., Ricky Freitas and his fiance Gina Carriuolo, Joshua Freitas and his husband Peter, Daniela Lundin and her husband Shawn, Dina Burke and her husband Matt and Tania Kelly and her husband Jake; his great-grandchildren, Briana, Cheyenne, Christin, Nick, Olivia, Charlotte, Danny, Ryan, John, Ben, Bradley, Roman, and JoJo; his great-great-grandchildren, Devan, and James. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater for calling hours on Thursday, October 3, from 2 to 4:30 followed by funeral service at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation please visit: www.stjude.org/fundraiser. For online guest book and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019