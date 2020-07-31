Joseph Lincoln "Linc" Medeiros of Naples, Fla., died peacefully in Mattapoisett on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Rioux Medeiros, his two devoted daughters, Stephanie (Jay) Wasserman, and Mary Beth (Larry) Burch, three grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Wasserman and Carly Burch, his sister, Jo-Ann (David) Demers, and many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions there are no visiting hours. All are invited to attend his funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 1, at St. Anthony's Church, 22 Barstow St., Mattapoisett. Burial will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southcoast VNA Supportive Care Center, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, www.southcoast.org/vna
or the American Cancer Society
, 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For more information and guest book, please visit www.saunders-dwyer.com
.