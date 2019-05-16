Home

Joseph L. "Jodie" Valliere, lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Son of the late Raymond and Helen (Moran) Valliere, he was the beloved uncle of Adam Doyle and his wife Karen of Lakeville, Jane O'Neill of Eastham and Caitlyn Nisby of Brighton; devoted brother of Sr. Mary Valliere of Brockton, Anne Marie Nisby of Norton and the late Rae Jane Doyle. Joseph was the former owner of Connor's Bakery in Rockland. A Mass in celebration of Jodie's life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Convent, 261 Thatcher St., Brockton. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019
