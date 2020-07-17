1/1
Joseph M. Callahan Jr.
1938 - 2020
Joseph M. Callahan Jr., 81, of Orange City, Fla., passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born July 17, 1938, in Norwood, Mass., to parents Joseph M. Callahan Sr. and Marguerite Callahan. Joseph was a graduate of Boston University and worked as a teacher and coach in Middleboro, Mass., Public Schools. He was a member of the Elks and enjoyed golfing, football and playing cards. Joseph is survived by his children, Amy (Stephen) Mintz, Joseph (Antonieta) Callahan and Patrick (Kim) Callahan; sisters, Pauline Morrison and Joanne O'Connell; grandchildren, Matthew Mintz, Brady Callahan and Palmer Callahan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willma A. Callahan, parents, Joseph and Marguerite Callahan, and brother, Paul Callahan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Middleboro All Sports Boosters (MASBA) at Middleboro High School, in c/o Athletic Director, 71 East Grove Street, Middleborough, MA 02346.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 17, 2020.
