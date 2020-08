Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph (Kojak) McMorrow age 83 of Stuart, FL formerly of West Bridgewater, MA passed at TC Hospice, FL on 8/11/20. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (LaBrecque) . Joe was an Army veteran and served in the Korean war. He was a life member of the Enterprise Club, Brockton, MA. and Best friend of over 60 years to George D of Brockton, MA. Cremation was chosen and No Service.



