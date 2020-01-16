|
Joseph P. Beatty, 79, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was the longtime companion of the late Thomas Sypek. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Billerica and was a graduate of Billerica schools. Mr. Beatty was a resident of Middleboro since 1999, previously living in Stoughton, South Boston and Dorchester. He worked as a cook at Harvard University for many years, retiring several years ago. For the past several years, he was active in Middleboro civic events and at the Middleboro Council on Aging. He was a member of the Rhode Island Prime Timers. Joe was proud of his Irish Heritage, was an animal lover and enjoyed his two cats, Tucker and Emmy. In his free time, enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and spending time with his family and friends. Joe was a dedicated and loving brother and uncle. He is survived by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Falvey of Stoughton and was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Chapman, Ann Beatty, Austin Beatty, John "Jackie" Beatty, Michael Beatty, James Beatty and Francis "Frank" Beatty. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Visiting hours prior to the services from 9-11 a.m. Burial will follow at South Middleboro Cemetery, Middleboro. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020