Joseph Patrick Gillis, age 64, of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on July 25, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph leaves his beloved former wife, Jeanne (Marrocco) Gillis of Plymouth. He was the cherished father of Justine Gillis and her partner Brieann Smith of Virginia and Jenna Gillis and her partner Christine Bonfilio of Plymouth. He was the brother of Mary "Dorella" Clifford of Ipswich, Derrick and Alexander "Moose" Gillis of Plymouth and the late John Gillis Jr. He leaves his coworker and friend of forty years, Linda Spinney of Halifax and his dear friend, Beth Lynch of Plymouth. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joseph was born May 27, 1955 in Brockton to John and Katherine (Holbrook) Gillis Sr. He was a graduate of South Shore Vocational Technical High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he learned to install and fabricate sheet metal for the aircrafts. His skills with sheet metal led Joseph to a career in the industry upon his discharge from the military and became the owner of Computron Metal Products in Whitman for the past thirty years. Joseph was an active member of the American Legion Post 40 in Plymouth and was a Corporal in their Color Guard. He was also a member of the Seaside Club in Plymouth. Josephs treasured moments were spending time at his camp in Vermont with his family during the summer months and hunting with his favorite gentlemen in the winter. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors. If he wasn't hunting or camping, you would often find Joe on the golf course or traveling to historical locations throughout the country. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. Following the funeral Mass, his family will take Joseph to his final resting place at Plymouth County Cemetery, South Meadow Road, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Transplant Institute, 110 Francis Street, Lowry Building, 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 27, 2019