Joseph Patrick Marchisio, 70, of Bridgewater and West Boylston passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (Murphy) Marchisio of Bridgewater and son of the late Mario Marchisio and Eleanor (Ball) Strunz. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School in Shrewsbury and continued his education receiving his undergraduate degree from Bridgewater State College and his Masters Degree from Anna Maria College in Paxton. Joseph worked for over 30 years as a Special Education Administrator for the City of Brockton School Department before retiring and then returning to work as a consultant. Joseph was a Vietnam Veteran, serving as an Airborne Ranger Staff Sergeant in the Army's 75th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded a Purple Heart. He was an avid golfer and was a ranger at Olde Scotland Links in Bridgewater. Joseph was active in the Bridgewater community serving on the board of the Bridgewater Vets Club. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jeanne Marchisio of Bridgewater. He was a most proud and dedicated father to Emily and Annie Marchisio of Bridgewater and Matthew, Julia, and Justin Marchisio of San Diego, Calif. Joseph was the grandfather of Aiden Marchisio and the brother of Maureen Salisbury, Ellen Marchisio, and Nancy Warner. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Caroline Murphy and his sisters and brothers-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many amazing friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For online guest book and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019