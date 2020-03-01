Home

Joseph P. Reardon

Joseph P. Reardon Obituary
Joseph Patrick Reardon, 52, of Brockton, died Feb. 23, 2020. Patrick was the son of Mary (Maguire) Freeland and the late Thomas F. Reardon; brother of Molly, Catherine, and Wendy Reardon, and the late Thomas F. Reardon Jr.; and the fiance of the late Colleen Murphey. All are welcome to gather on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. for a 2 p.m. memorial service at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Epilepsy Foundation New England (www.classy.org/give/158157/#!/donation/checkout). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020
