|
|
Joseph Patrick Reardon, 52, of Brockton, died Feb. 23, 2020. Patrick was the son of Mary (Maguire) Freeland and the late Thomas F. Reardon; brother of Molly, Catherine, and Wendy Reardon, and the late Thomas F. Reardon Jr.; and the fiance of the late Colleen Murphey. All are welcome to gather on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. for a 2 p.m. memorial service at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Epilepsy Foundation New England (www.classy.org/give/158157/#!/donation/checkout). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020