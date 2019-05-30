|
|
Joseph Pawlowski Jr., age 74, of Taunton, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family's love May 23, 2019. Joseph leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret (Beals); and his daughters, Merideth Pawlowski and Michelle Croteau. He was the proud grandfather to Chet Hall and Felicia Armstrong and even prouder great-grandfather to Steven, Xavier and Zoey. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, mother, Genevieve, brother, Richard, and his beloved daughter, Katherine. He is survived by his sister, Marcia Pennington; brother, Vincent Pawlowski; sister, Joanne St. Amand; brother, Robert Pawlowski; and a menagerie of cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph was born May 10, 1945, in Brockton, to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Auglis) Pawlowski of Bridgewater, where he continued to live for most of his life. Joe graduated Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School, class of 1963, and in between helping on the family farm, went on to graduate Bridgewater State College, class of 1967, with a double major in Chemistry and Physics, and a minor in Education. Joe loved working with his hands over putting on a suit every day. He tried his hand at teaching but preferred getting dirty and teaching from life rather than from a textbook. He was a farmer, a cranberry bog manager and a sidewaller. Joe was never one for idle hands and even after his health forced him into retirement, he continued to get up early every day to find something that needed doing. A proud member of the Polish Society of Fraternal Aid of Our Lady of Ostrobrama, his passion was nurturing the earth and being out on the cranberry bogs, it was reading about local history and dragging his family on trips to see that rock in that field where something happened 100 years ago; it was falling asleep in a chair during a long visit with friends and family. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater on Saturday June 1, 2019 for a visitation period from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 10 Amherst Ave., Bridgewater. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name may be sent to the Future Farmers of America, National FFA Organization, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268, www.ffa.org/ways-to-give/. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 30, 2019