Joseph Robie of Brockton, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 77, after battling a long illness. Joseph was the son of the late Philip and Pearl (Warkel) Robie. Loving husband of 54 years to Harriet (Cohen) Robie. Beloved father of Stephen and Winnie Robie of New York, NY and Michael and Jody Robie of Natick. Adored grandfather of Olivia, Jordan, and Addison Robie. Dear brother-in-law of Rosalind Hurwitz and Herb Stern. Born in Quincy and raised in Brockton, Mr. Robie graduated from Brockton High School and Burdett College. A proud veteran, he served his country in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. For thirteen years, he worked in management at Brockton East Side Package, Inc. for his father-in-law, the late Joseph Cohen, where he learned all aspects of the liquor business. Later, Mr. Robie and his wife, Harriet, owned and operated the business for twenty-nine years until retirement. Mr. Robie was an avid golfer and passionate about the sport. He was an active member of Thorny Lea Golf Club for 44 years. He also was a longtime member of Temple Beth Emunah in Brockton. Arrangements and shiva are private due to the COVID-19 virus. A celebration of his life and legacy will be held when it becomes safe to do so. Donations in his name may be made to Dr. James Cleary Research Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02884-9168.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.
