|
|
Joseph R. Sullivan, 37, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Born in Boston, a son of Jacqueline (Priesing) Sullivan of Easton and the late Joseph R. Sullivan, he was raised in Easton and was a 2001 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Joseph received an associate's degree from Massasoit Community College in veterinarian technology and was employed in the research department at a private college. In addition to his mother Jacqueline, he is survived by a sister, Christine J. Culleton and her husband William of Easton; three nieces, Rose, Kaleigh and Hope all of Easton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephs memory may be sent to Old Colony YMCA/Easton Wings of hope c/o John Morley, 275 Washington Street, North Easton, MA. 02356 or www.eastonwingsofhope.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020