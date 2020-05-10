|
Joseph Svagdys O.D., passed away peacefully May 7, 2020, from Lewy Body Dementia, with family surrounding him with love and comfort, with the sun shining by the window of his room. Joseph served in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class in Bainbridge, MD. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, Joseph began is 43-year career as an Optometrist and Professor at the New England College of Optometry. Joseph loved the opportunity and privilege to teach his students how to provide an accurate and thorough eye exam. Joseph was admired by his students and loved by his patients. In 1970, Joseph developed a first of its kind program with the USAF allowing 4 th year Optometry students to examine Air Force personnel at Hanscom Air Force Base. Joseph directed the visual eye screenings for the Boston elementary schools and was known as "Dr. Joe". Joseph developed the Mobile Eye Unit for his students to perform visual screenings and provide free eyewear to the poor and homeless in Boston. Joseph loved to cruise with his family all over the Caribbean. Joseph will be fondly remembered for the Kon-Tiki Boat ride, free Rum Punch in St. Thomas, and his photography skills in St. Maarten. Joseph was an amazing family man. He adored his wife Nancy, for 43 years and was the most loving father. Every decision Joseph made in life was based on making his family happy, safe, and loved. Anyone who met Joseph would soon realize it was a rarity to meet such a kind, giving, and gentle soul. He was a true gentleman. He is predeceased by his wife Nancy Svagdys and survived by his daughter Andrea Svagdys-Gumbrell and son-in-law George Gumbrell of Worcester, son Adam Svagdys and his wife Sara Simeone of Attleboro, his sisters Brenda Burke and Regina Smith both of Kingston. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Connor, Cadence and Lila, his nieces and nephews Jennifer, Peter, Susan, Paula, Tina, Ginny, Andy, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Svagdys, sister-in-law Kay Svagdys, brothers-in-law James, Norman and Jim and along with his nephew Luke and niece Pat. A private family memorial Mass and life celebration will be planned for a future date. The Mercadante Funeral Home, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, is privileged to serve the Svagdys family. Please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020