Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Joseph T. Feeney


1932 - 2020
Joseph T. Feeney Obituary
Joseph T. Feeney, 87, of Whitman, and Fla., passed away January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Lydon) Feeney, he was the devoted father of Joseph Feeney and his wife Sally of East Bridgewater, Brian Feeney of The Villages, Fla., Colleen Chin and her husband Benjamin of S. Boston, and Michael Feeney and his wife Lynette of Whitman; twin brother of John "Jack" Feeney and his wife Kathy of Plymouth. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, and1 great-grandson, Lincoln Paul Feeney. Joe was U.S Navy veteran serving on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. He was a retiree of New England Telephone, where he worked for over 40 years. He was an avid Boston sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He also enjoyed golfing. Joe was a quiet man, with a quick wit. He loved spending time with his family and he will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Sunday, February 9, 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020
