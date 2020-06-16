Joseph V. O'Connell III
Joseph V. OConnell, III, 80, of Carver, formerly of Brockton, passed away on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne OConnell. Father to Tricia, Maureen, and Joey. Loving brother to his sister Susan. He also leaves his special granddaughter Anne Esperanca, as well as his dog Daisy. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Josephs name to a charity of your choice. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.
