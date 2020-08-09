1/1
Joseph W. DeYoung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. DeYoung, (79) of Halifax died August 7th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Cunningham) DeYoung. Joseph was born in Quincy, son of the late Joseph W. and Helen (Belliveau) DeYoung and was a Local 537 Pipefitter. He served in the US Army from 1959-1962 and enjoyed traveling to the casinos and spending time with family. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons, Mark DeYoung of Bridgewater, Mark Kostecki of Fall River and Jeffrey Kostecki of Middleboro, a daughter Helen DeYoung of Halifax, a brother Hugh Pringle of Derry, New Hampshire, 3 sisters, Pauline Fiascanaro of Stoughton, Katherine Burgess of California and Louise Foote of New Hampshire, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral Services from the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street Brockton Tuesday August 11th at 6:30 pm with the Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church, Taunton officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation in the Funeral Home from 4 pm prior to services. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com). Due to the COVID-19 Massachusetts Phase 3 Guidelines the Funeral Home will be open to 40 percent occupancy, face masks are required and please practice social distancing. We are all in this together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funerarias Multi Culturel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved