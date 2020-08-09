Joseph W. DeYoung, (79) of Halifax died August 7th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Cunningham) DeYoung. Joseph was born in Quincy, son of the late Joseph W. and Helen (Belliveau) DeYoung and was a Local 537 Pipefitter. He served in the US Army from 1959-1962 and enjoyed traveling to the casinos and spending time with family. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons, Mark DeYoung of Bridgewater, Mark Kostecki of Fall River and Jeffrey Kostecki of Middleboro, a daughter Helen DeYoung of Halifax, a brother Hugh Pringle of Derry, New Hampshire, 3 sisters, Pauline Fiascanaro of Stoughton, Katherine Burgess of California and Louise Foote of New Hampshire, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral Services from the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street Brockton Tuesday August 11th at 6:30 pm with the Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church, Taunton officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation in the Funeral Home from 4 pm prior to services. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com
). Due to the COVID-19 Massachusetts Phase 3 Guidelines the Funeral Home will be open to 40 percent occupancy, face masks are required and please practice social distancing. We are all in this together.