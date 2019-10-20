|
Josephine M. (Wolski) Johnston, age 94, of Norton, formerly of Middleborough, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Daggett-Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton. She was born and grew up in Middleborough, the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Wisowaty) Wolski. Josephine was a milk farmer on a dairy farm. She enjoyed being outdoors and was very fond of her family. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Francis H. Johnston; beloved companion of the late William A. Houghton; mother of Daniel J. Johnston, Jo-Anne F. Johnston and Timothy J. Johnston; sister of Celia Zybrycki and the late Anna Madura, Michael Wolski, Loretta Kopaczewski, Felecia Adamaitis, Victoria Flinkstrom and Mary Sablevicius. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours. All are welcome to attend her funeral Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the East Middleborough 4-H, 183 Thompson Street, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolence, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019