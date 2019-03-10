|
|
Josephine P. Boyle (Scouller), of Bridgewater, died on March 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Josephine was the loving daughter of the late Archibald and Elizabeth (Scouller) and grew up in Glasglow, Scotland. After high school, she attended Edinburgh University, and became engaged to Edward Boyle who she was friends with at church. She moved to the US to be with her fiance' and the two married on Feb. 19, 1963 and settled in Queens, N.Y. While being a devoted homemaker she graduated from Queens College where she earned her master's in elementary education. While living in Westbury, Long Island, she taught elementary school and was the science department liaison for 40 years at the Westbury Friends Quaker School. Josephine had a passion for teaching and loved constantly learning new things. Josephine was always thrilled with traveling and would visit her home country, Scotland, every summer with family in tow. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and loved Mother Theresa. She was the wife of the late Edward Boyle. Mother to Fiona Dobbins and her husband William of Long Island, Deirdre McFarland and her husband Stephen of Long Island, and Amy J. Saravia and her late husband Richard. Loving grandma to Ricky, Jackson, Shawn, Charlie, Samantha, Sabrina, and Ian. Josephine is also survived by her sibling Mary Hendry and Alec of Scotland. A very special thank you to Reggie, Kim, and Mary Jane of the Heights Crossing Memory Care Assisted Living in Brockton, who took care of Josephine, their Scottish Flower. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater, on Wednesday, March 13, for a visitation period from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, 660 N. Main St. Raynham at 11a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019