Josephine T. (Kelly) Minnock, age 92, of Onset, died September 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Francis E. Minnock. Josephine was born in Boston and raised in Charlestown, the daughter of the late Timothy and Josephine (Murphy) Kelly. After raising her family in Brockton, she retired to her summer home in Onset. She was a graduate of Charlestown High School and attended Notre Dame Academy, where she studied music. She later attended Bryant & Stratton Business College, which led to secretarial work, including employment at Camp Edwards during World War II. Josephine (known to her friends as Criss), retired after many years working at Cardinal Spellman High School in the food service department. Josephine was a talented vocalist and a member of the musician's union. She often volunteered her time entertaining patients at the Brockton VA Medical Center. A member of Irelands Own, she enjoyed trips and social events as well as performed in many minstrel shows. She also enjoyed cruises, going to the beach and swimming. She will be remembered as a generous and happy woman with a great sense of humor, positive attitude and loved to laugh. She was loyal to her friends, was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and loved the time spent with her family. Josephine was the mother of Michael Minnock and his fiancee Jennifer Garcia of Brockton, Timothy Minnock and his wife Kathleen of Wareham, Francis Minnock and his wife Gerri Sperazza of Wellesley, Eileen Jones and her husband Bill of Stuart, Fla.; Kelly Lynch and her husband James of Wareham, Grace Minnock and her companion Allen Paul of Onset and the late Kathleen Maiorano and her late husband Stephen. She leaves seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and was the sister of the late John Kelly and Rita Corbett. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 4-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, West Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019