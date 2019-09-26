|
|
Joy A. Macias, age 32, of Fall River, formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home. Joy was born in Fall River and grew up in Brockton. She graduated from Brockton High School, earned her LPN (licensed practical nurse) from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, later her associate's degree in Nursing from Massasoit Community College in Brockton and then earned her bachelor's degree of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude, from UMass (University of Massachusetts). She worked as a registered nurse for Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and as a Wound Care Specialist for Boston Medical. Joy liked to golf, tell jokes, make people laugh and held a black belt in karate. She was adventurous and passionate of caring for her patients. Joy was a special and unique person and will be missed by many. Joy was the beloved daughter of Barbara (Gorman) and Anthony Macias of Taunton; loving sister of Brenda MacKinnon and her husband Robert Rutherford of Taunton, Brigette MacKinnon and her fiance Thomas Walker of Taunton, Brandon MacKinnon and his wife Maureen of North Attleboro, Brian MacKinnon of Taunton and Jeremiah "Jeremy" Macias of Lakeland, Fla.; devoted aunt of Joshua, Wesley, Hannah, Haley, Nathaniel and Ethan; cherished granddaughter of Mary and Junior Irirgoyen of California and the late Lillian and James Gorman. She is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Charlie. Relatives and friends are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. All are welcome to the funeral service in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, Plymouth Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Joy's memory may be made to any animal . For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019