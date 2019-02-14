Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Cardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Cardon


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. Cardon Obituary
Joyce A. (Parker) Cardon, 80, of Plymouth died peacefully on Feb.11, 2019, at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of the late Wayne Cardon. Born in Plymouth, August 9, 1938, she was daughter of the late Ovila and Jeannette (LaJoie) Parker. Joyce was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1956, and attained her bachelor's degree from UMass-Dartmouth, as well as a nursing degree from Daytona Beach Community College. She worked for many years at the VA Hospital in Brockton as a RN. She also worked in cosmetology and with her husband in Real Estate. Her hobbies included reading and gardening. Joyce was the loving mother of Kim Cardon and his wife Cathy of Carver, and Denise Costa and her husband Douglas of Plymouth. She was the beloved sister of Gloria Cabral of Plymouth, Doris Kibler of Ga.A, and the late Arleen Santos. She was cherished grandmother of Matthew and Jeffrey Cardon and great-grandmother of Paige and Dalton Cardon. A life celebration visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the Cartmell Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now