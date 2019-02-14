|
Joyce A. (Parker) Cardon, 80, of Plymouth died peacefully on Feb.11, 2019, at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of the late Wayne Cardon. Born in Plymouth, August 9, 1938, she was daughter of the late Ovila and Jeannette (LaJoie) Parker. Joyce was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1956, and attained her bachelor's degree from UMass-Dartmouth, as well as a nursing degree from Daytona Beach Community College. She worked for many years at the VA Hospital in Brockton as a RN. She also worked in cosmetology and with her husband in Real Estate. Her hobbies included reading and gardening. Joyce was the loving mother of Kim Cardon and his wife Cathy of Carver, and Denise Costa and her husband Douglas of Plymouth. She was the beloved sister of Gloria Cabral of Plymouth, Doris Kibler of Ga.A, and the late Arleen Santos. She was cherished grandmother of Matthew and Jeffrey Cardon and great-grandmother of Paige and Dalton Cardon. A life celebration visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the Cartmell Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019