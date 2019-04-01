Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Joyce A. Rose Obituary
Joyce A. (Decker) Rose, age 79, of Brockton, died peacefully March 29, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Joyce was the loving wife for 28 years of James S. Rose. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Pauline (Kofton) Decker. A 1957 graduate of Brockton High School, Joyce had been employed as a Nutrition Assistant by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. She retired from the Brockton VA Medical Center in 2005. Joyce also worked at Joanne Fabrics. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, and she loved creating crafts which she sold at various crafts fairs and donated to others. Joyce loved and was proud of her home and garden. She was an avid bowler and belonged to the Weathervanes Bowling League at Timber Lanes in Abington for many years. Joyce was the mother of Bob Thibeault of St. Petersburg, Fla., Deborah Russell of Dumfries, Va. and the late Edward Thibeault. She is also survived by James' children Kathleen Chamberlain and James Rose Jr.; five grandchildren, Lexi, Melonie, Eric, Jeanette and Jason and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted Bassett Hound Dexter. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Wednesday, April 3, 4 - 7 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Joyces name may be made to the Animal Protection Center of SE Mass, 1300 W. Elm Ext., Brockton MA 02301 or the Edwina Martin House 678 N. Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
