Joyce F. (Eastwood) Quimby, born and raised in Dedham, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away on November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William M. Quimby and Arthur J. DeChane. Loving mother of Robin S. Sherman and her husband Alan of Bridgewater, Sharon J. Libby and her husband Jonathan of Wareham, Douglas J. Quimby and his wife Cheryl of Carver and her late sons Arthur P. and Thomas J. DeChane. Daughter of the late William P. and Ruth (Allen) Eastwood. Sister of the late Madeline Young, June Anderson, Pearl Dixon and Marion Johnson. Joyce is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity a Visitation period will be held on Monday, November 23, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with a private service to follow at 3 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. Burial will take place at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham, at later date. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.