Joyce Irene (Braga) Barrett of Fairhaven, formerly Attleboro, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Joyce leaves her three children, Greg and his wife Kim of East Bridgewater, Chris and his wife Maureen of Medfield, and Joanne Mogilnicki and her husband Bob of Marion. Joyce was predeceased by her beautiful granddaughter, Addison Bree Barrett. Eight surviving grandchildren include, Luke, Connor, Jack, and Kathryn Barrett of Medfield, Sam and Jacob Dorothy of Marion, and Ryan and Kaelyn Barrett of East Bridgewater. Joyce is survived by her sister, Joan Cooper of Attleboro, and her brothers, Ken Braga of Ellington, CT and Steve Braga of Rehoboth. At a to-be-determined, socially-responsible date there will be a public celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to her Southcoast Hospice, www.agingcare.com/local/southcoast-hospice-fairhaven-hospice-ma. For complete obituary and guest book, www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020
