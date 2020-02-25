|
|
Joyce M. Jenness, age 90, of Middleborough passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. The daughter of Margaret (Joyce) and James Jenness, Joyce is survived by her many students, colleagues, Rock Village neighbors and close friend, Gail Twomey of Middleborough. Joyce was born in Everett, Mass. and grew up there. She attended Boston University and graduated with a Master's degree in Political Science. Subsequently she taught briefly at a private girls' school in Maryland before coming to teach in the Middleborough Public Schools in 1955. Joyce taught in Middleborough until her retirement in 1991, moving from Middleborough Junior High School to Memorial High School and finally to the "new" Middleborough High School in 1971. A strong and intelligent woman, Joyce taught Problems of Democracy to hundreds of students with the goal of creating citizens who knew their elected officials and were attuned to current events. She was proud of her students and they returned her regard. She enjoyed attending their class reunions. In her private life, Joyce was an avid reader, loved horses and horse racing, enjoyed her summers in Maine and the companionship of the many dogs she shared her life with throughout the years. A resident of the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home of Middleborough in recent years, she appreciated the warmth and kindness of the staff who cared for her. Visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street) Middleboro. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be private and in Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society & Shelter - SouthCoast, 31 Ventura Drive, Dartmouth, MA 02747.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020