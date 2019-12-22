|
Joyce Rita (Sellstone) Hall, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after an illness. She was born March 29, 1930, in Brockton, the daughter of Hjalmar S. and Eunice J. (Cass) Sellstone and had lived most of her life in Brockton, before relocating to Worcester in 2008. She moved into Christopher Heights Assisted Living of Worcester while her husband, John, moved into Christopher House Skilled Nursing Center next door. Joyce was able to visit with him every day until his passing and remained a resident of Christopher Heights, a place she loved and proudly called home, until her passing. Joyce graduated from Brockton High School in 1948 and attended the Chandler Business School of Boston. She worked briefly in the secretarial field and became a full time homemaker when her children were born. She took great pride in her sewing, knitting and crocheting projects. Each newly married family member received a hand knit afghan, while new babies were welcomed into the family with quilts, blankets, sweaters, hats and booties. Many of her hand knit scarves and hats were donated to an area program for those in need. She volunteered at the Braemoor Skilled Nursing Facility in Brockton doing craft activities with residents. She was very skilled seamstress, making and tailoring clothes for her family and friends. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a voracious reader, loving books of all genres. She was a communicant of St. Colman's Catholic Church in Brockton for many years. Her loving husband of 57 years, John S. Hall Jr., passed away in 2009. She is survived by her son, Michael Hall and his wife Sharon of Randolph; her daughters, Kathleen Greene and her husband Daniel of Holden and Laurice Waclawik of Fairhaven; her brother, Alan Sellstone and his wife Kathleen of Caro, Michigan. She enjoyed having six grandchildren, Steven Hall and Kristina Hall, Brian Greene and his wife Amanda, Katharine Weeks and her husband Shawn, Julie Waclawik and Colleen Waclawik; two great-grandsons, Jameson Weeks and Killian Weeks; and cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Sellstone and his wife Evelyn, her son-in-law, Ronald Waclawik and her granddaughter, Kristina Hall. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Christopher Heights of Worcester, who made her feel like family. She often remarked about how well cared for and safe she felt and the family is grateful that she enjoyed being independent, yet assisted when needed. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019