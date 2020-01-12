|
|
Juan M. Botta of Bridgewater passed away January 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Donna (Fozzy) Botta of Bridgewater, he was the devoted father of Antonio L. Botta of Wareham, Daniella Yarnall of Bourne, Angelina Jepson of Somerset, Leandra Botta-Whiting of Mendon and DeAna Botta of Maine; brother of Hugo, Antonio, Beba and the late Daniel. Juan is also survived by 6 grandchildren. A service celebrating Juan's life will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Thursday, January 16, at 5 p.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020