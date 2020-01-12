Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Botta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan M. Botta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan M. Botta Obituary
Juan M. Botta of Bridgewater passed away January 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Donna (Fozzy) Botta of Bridgewater, he was the devoted father of Antonio L. Botta of Wareham, Daniella Yarnall of Bourne, Angelina Jepson of Somerset, Leandra Botta-Whiting of Mendon and DeAna Botta of Maine; brother of Hugo, Antonio, Beba and the late Daniel. Juan is also survived by 6 grandchildren. A service celebrating Juan's life will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Thursday, January 16, at 5 p.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -