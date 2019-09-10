|
Judith A. (Mack) Bates passed peacefully away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, under the loving care of her family and Seasons Hospice after a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Judy was born on May 2, 1944 in Boston, MA to Charles and Inez (Greenhalge) Mack. She was raised in Duxbury and later married her longtime loving husband Harry Bates, and settled in Whitman to raise their family. In addition to her husband Harry, Judy is survived by her son William J. Giniewicz, III and his wife Debbie of Rutland, MA, her daughter Lisa A. (Giniewicz) Neenan and her husband Pat of Kingston and their children Jake, Emma and Anna, her son Jason H. Bates and his wife Laura of Whitman and their son Ryan and her daughter Sasha M. Bates and her husband Eric of Whitman and their children Josh, Tyler and Madde. For many years she had worked as a CNA for the former Mildred Alford Nursing Home of Abington. Judy was an avid Red Sox fan and had enjoyed working in her yard and going to flea markets, collecting many antiques and baskets. She truly loved her trips to Cape Cod. Judy took great pride in her home, her cooking and her family, especially caring for her grandson Josh. All services were private. Kindly consider a donation in Judys name to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Drive | Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062-4674.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019