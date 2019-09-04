|
|
Judith A. (Queenan) Leggat, 74, a longtime resident of Taunton passed away on Sunday evening, September 1, 2019, at Tremont Healthcare Center in Wareham, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of John "Kenneth" Leggat for over 50 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of Paul A. and Elizabeth (Gordan) Queenan, she was raised in Randolph and was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1964. Judith was employed as an assembler in the electronics industry. In addition to her husband Kenneth, she is survived by a daughter, Cheryl A. Leggat of Taunton; a brother, Peter Queenan; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Eugene Queenan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Donations in Judith's memory may be sent to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 10 Riverside Drive, Lakeville, MA 02347. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019