Judith A. Whitney, age 80, of Whitman, passed away April 11, 2020, after contracting the COVID-19 virus. She was the devoted wife of Ralph Whitney for almost 60 years. For the past several years, Ralph cared for her from their home while facing increasing complications due to her advanced dementia. Judy was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Dr. John Carriuolo and Blanche (Brusseau). She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1957, and went on to become an R.N. from the Brockton Hospital's School of Nursing in 1960. Over the course of the next 25+ years, she worked at the Brockton Hospital, followed by the Cardinal Cushing Hospital (Good Samaritan Medical Center). She then went on to become a hospice nurse for Old Colony Hospice, having taken care of hundreds of terminally ill patients and their families during their greatest time of need for over 10 years. Judy was the go-to caretaker for her very large, loving family and circle of friends, as well as a true supporter of her community. She was a member of the Brockton Catholic Mother's Club, a Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop leader in Bridgewater, a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Whitman, and more. Judy also delivered Meals On Wheels to many residents in the area. So many people's lives were positively touched by this sweet, caring, loving person. One of Judy's greatest joys was her 4 children and their spouses, son, John Whitney and his partner Nomeda Ballew of Georgia; son, Ralph "Butch" Whitney Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Arizona; daughter, Pamela Ambler and her husband Scott of Weymouth; and son, Jeffrey Whitney and his wife Tobi of Stoughton. Judy also cherished her grandchildren, Kory Ambler, deceased, (fiance Jodi Newell), Nicholas Ambler (wife Kerrin), Matthew Whitney, Erin Whitney, Kristen Whitney, Whitney Ambler, Brianna Whitney, Dylan Whitney, and Isabella Ballew; and also her great-grandchildren, Corado Ambler, Benjamin Ambler and recently welcomed Naomi Ambler. Judy was also blessed to be part of a large loving family herself, the Carriuolo's, including 6 siblings, sister, Philomena LeBoeuf (late Robert ); sister, the late Joan Farrell (late Bernard); sister, Marguerite Cayer (Paul); twin sister, Janice Tougas (Roger); brother, John A. Carriuolo Jr. (Joanne). Judy and her identical twin sister Janey shared an especially close bond, over the years having enjoyed participating in several annual Twins Festivals in Twinsburg, OH. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Above all, Judy will be remembered for the care and love she gave to so many people in so many ways. She will be missed dearly.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020