Judith A. Winiewicz of East Bridgewater, formerly of Abington, died November 30, 2020, at age 71. Loving wife of Andrew T. Winiewicz Sr.; loving mother of James H. Clarkson Jr. and wife Lynne T., Jennifer L. Holmes, and Andrew T. Winiewicz Jr. and wife Nicole B.; beloved sister of Leslie Anderson Nardozzi and husband Phillip M., Ingrid Williamson and husband Gordon E., R. Albert Anderson and wife Cissy, Keith E. Anderson and wife Cherylanne, and Donna L. Zarrella and husband John L.; loving grandmother of Nicholas G. Teixeira and wife Kendra, Thomas J. Clarkson, Rachel L. Clarkson, MacKenzie T. Cantalupo, John A. M. Cantalupo, Jordan L. Cantalupo, Becca E. Holmes, Vera N. Winiewicz, Mia J. Winiewicz, and Grant O. Winiewicz; loving great-grandmother of Lucas M. Teixeira. Judy was the co-founder, vice president and CFO of A&J Equipment Repair, Inc. She volunteered for 14 years at South Shore Hospital and 10 years at delivering meals on wheels. Judy made numerous handmade knitted items and donated them for years to Crafting Angels, the Baby Center, Cradles and Crayons and local hospitals for newborns. She was also a long standing supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Judith to Norwell VNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com
.