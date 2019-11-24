|
|
Judith F. (Corey) (White) Stinchfield passed away on November 15, 2019. She was 76. Judy died in her home in Middleboro surrounded by love from near and far. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Judy cherished her circles of family and friends. She shined most brightly when in the middle of them. She was the beloved wife of Arthur Stinchfield of Middleboro. She will be lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, Marlo White and Kevin Richman of Lakeville, Mitchell White of Middleboro, Susan and Allan Chacey of Markham, Va., John and Carla White Jr. of Nashville, Tenn., Natalie White and Jeremy Crockford of Middleboro and Nancy Gamache of Somerset. Judy was preceded in death by her former husband, John White of Middleboro, and her parents, Harry M. and Priscilla (Stearns) Corey of East Bridgewater. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A graduate of East Bridgewater High School, she attended Pondville Hospital School of Nursing in Walpole. She owned WhitCo Auto Sales and Small World Farm in Middleboro and was involved in many community organizations. An interment ceremony will be held Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Parish Cemetery at the Green, 8 Plympton Street, Middleboro, followed by a celebration of life. For the full version of the obituary, please visit MacKinnon Funeral Home at www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019