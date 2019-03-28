|
Judith Joyce Sylvia, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Brockton, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019. She is survived by her children, John T. Sroczynski of Canton; Eve E. Cunningham and her husband Robert of Dacula, Ga.; Jason A. Sylvia and his wife Nicole of Brockton; Leanne M. Sylvia of Brockton; Lynda J. Curtis and her husband Timothy of Berkley. She was the loved by her eight grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Monday, April 1, from 4-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. For directions and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019